Loughlin, Hubby's Atty Conflicts Sorted Out In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- A judge agreed to let Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, waive potential conflicts among their “Varsity Blues” legal team Friday, formally allowing Latham & Watkins LLP to represent the couple and permitting Donnelly Conroy & Gelhaar LLP to advise Giannulli despite a potentially thornier issue involving the latter firm. U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley ruled that Latham could stand for both Loughlin and Giannulli, who have said they will present a "united front" in their defense against charges that they paid $500,000 in bribes so their children would be admitted to the University of Southern California as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS