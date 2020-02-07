Rail Giants Get New Batch Of Price-Fixing Suits Moved To DC

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated 31 cases against rail giants BNSF Railway Co., Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc. and Norfolk Southern Railway Co. on Friday, moving the price-fixing allegations to D.C. federal court where they'll run parallel to another long-running multidistrict litigation. Like the predecessor MDL, the suits from automakers, food companies and others accuse the rail giants of conspiring to fix rail fuel surcharge prices. But that MDL is too-far advanced to consolidate the new cases into, instead necessitating the creation of a new bundle of cases, the panel said. "Centralization will eliminate duplicative discovery,...

