Uber Tells Jury Inventor's $1B Trade Secret Suit Filed Too Late

Law360, San Francisco (February 7, 2020, 11:08 PM EST) -- Uber faced off Friday against an inventor who claims it owes $1 billion for stealing his ride-hailing concept, telling a California jury on the opening day of trial that the inventor's trade secret misappropriation claims were filed too late and calling into question his credibility. Delivering opening statements in the bifurcated trial's first phase, counsel for Kevin Halpern and his company Celluride Wireless Inc. told jurors that Halpern didn't miss the statute of limitations when he and Celluride sued Uber and its founders in 2015, alleging they stole his technology and cut him out of their business. Halpern and Celluride's co-counsel...

