Mortgage Lender Inks $6.3M Deal To End TCPA Class Action

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- Housing lender AmeriSave Mortgage Corp. has agreed to shell out $6.25 million and change its telephone sales practices to end claims that its calls and texts violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to a filing in California federal court Friday. Under the deal, a class of more than 2.3 million people who were sent sales calls or texts from AmeriSave between April 2018 and December 2019 could submit valid claims and receive a share of the settlement cash that remains after fees and costs, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed by plaintiff Terry Fabricant. “The settlement is appropriate...

