GAO Denies Raytheon Challenge Of $298M Army Security Deal

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected Raytheon's protest of the U.S. Army's $297.6 million contract award to DynCorp for security training services in Afghanistan, saying Raytheon failed to show that the Army improperly evaluated the proposals. The Army didn't need to consider whether the proposals were priced too low, which would have indicated that the bidder wasn't adequately equipped to handle the project, because the Army didn't stipulate in its request for proposals that it would use such an analysis, the GAO said in a Dec. 19 decision released on Friday. "Nothing in the evaluation criteria states that the agency...

