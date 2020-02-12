Real Estate Rumors: G4 Capital, Union Investments, Puttshack

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- G4 Capital Partners has loaned $84.25 million to Cornell Realty Management for a mixed-use project in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The loan is for 200 Kent Ave., where Cornell Realty is in the midst of an office and retail project, according to the report. Susquehanna International Group is staying put in its space at 140 Broadway in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The trading firm has signed a deal to renew its 52,412 square feet of space on floors 47 and 48 at the building owned by Union Investments, and the company has signed for...

