4 Chinese Military Members Charged With Equifax Hack

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:47 AM EST) -- The U.S. has charged four members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army with carrying out the 2017 hack into consumer credit bureau Equifax that compromised personal data on 145 million people, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The four hackers have been charged with exploiting a bug in Equifax’s online dispute portal and gaining access to birthdates and Social Security numbers on 145 million Americans, the DOJ said Monday. (AP) The four hackers have been charged with exploiting a bug in Equifax’s online dispute portal and gaining access to birthdates and Social Security numbers on 145 million Americans, the DOJ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS