White House Wants $741B For Defense In 2021

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- The Trump administration proposed a $740.5 billion defense budget for 2021 on Monday, including $15.4 billion for the newly formed U.S. Space Force, while seeking no new defense funding for the high-profile southern border wall project. The White House fiscal year 2021 budget request includes $705.4 billion for the U.S. Department of Defense, up about $800 million or about 0.1%, on the enacted fiscal 2020 budget, in line with the terms of a recent bipartisan budget deal. The remainder would go mostly to nuclear weapons programs at the U.S. Department of Energy. "Given this flattened funding level, the department made numerous...

