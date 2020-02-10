Bayer Wants $87M Roundup Cancer Trial Award Overturned

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Monsanto asked a California state appeals court to reverse a nearly $87 million award for a couple who claimed glyphosate in Roundup weedkiller gave them cancer, saying the outcome squares with neither law nor science and was tainted by "egregious attorney misconduct." The Bayer AG subsidiary argued in an opening brief filed Friday that jurors ignored the findings of U.S. federal regulators who say glyphosate is safe, and were duped by "inflammatory" rhetoric and courtroom theatrics by Alberta and Alva Pilliod's lawyers, including their use of protective gloves while spraying a Roundup bottle that was actually filled with water. "The jury's verdicts and the...

