7th Circ. Ruling Weakens FLSA, Ex-Facebook Worker Says

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- Federal wage law requires that courts notify workers of possible claims before deciding whether they've signed away their rights to join group lawsuits, a former Facebook worker said, urging the full Seventh Circuit to review a panel decision she said weakened wage collective actions. The panel thwarted the "broad remedial goal" of the Fair Labor Standards Act by directing courts to decide whether workers have agreed to arbitrate claims in lieu of litigation before notifying them of pending suits, Susie Bigger argued Friday in a motion for en banc rehearing of her bid to alert colleagues to her wage lawsuit....

