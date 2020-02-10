Facebook Users Ink Data Breach Deal Seeking $16M In Fees

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing a group of Facebook users are seeking $16 million in fees as part of a deal aimed at resolving claims that the social media giant's negligent security practices led to a data breach that affected 29 million users, according to California federal court filings. Facebook users in the United States who were affected by the breach asked U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Friday to give an initial green light to the settlement agreement, which didn't require Facebook to pay any monetary damages, but comprised a promise to make reforms to the social media giant's security protocols. The exact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS