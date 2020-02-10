Ga. Justices Put Olympic Athlete's $2M Crash Award In Doubt

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday that a defense expert witness should not have been excluded from a trial over an auto crash that allegedly hampered an Olympic athlete’s high jump career, putting a $2 million jury verdict in jeopardy. In a unanimous ruling, the state’s highest court partially reversed a lower appellate court’s ruling that preserved the verdict in a suit accusing motorist Donggue Lee of negligently making a lane change that led to a 2012 auto collision causing David A. Smith’s serious injuries. Smith was then a world-ranked collegiate high jumper. The suit claims that the collision caused a...

