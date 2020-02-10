Domino's Pizza Franchisee To Pay $915K To End Wage Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:30 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Monday he's likely to grant final approval to a $915,000 deal to settle a class action alleging NRJM Inc.'s Domino's Pizza restaurants failed to properly reimburse pizza delivery drivers for their expenses. The settlement is reasonable, with 97% of class members reached in the notification process — a "very good" percentage in a case involving relatively low-wage workers over a three-year period, said U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman. But the judge also said that while attorney fees of one-third of the settlement amount is fair, he questioned whether that percentage should be calculated based on the total amount...

