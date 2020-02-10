NY Sues Over 'Unconstitutional' Suspension Of Global Entry

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday accused the Trump administration of violating the Constitution with a new policy suspending Global Entry and other expedited security clearance programs for New Yorkers, saying it unfairly targets the state. In a new lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, New York state said the ban, part of the Trump administration's crackdown on so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, aims to punish and coerce New York into changing its policies. The ban violates the 10th Amendment's guarantee of equal state sovereignty and prohibition on coercive federal action, New York...

