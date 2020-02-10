Fed. Circ. Denies Apple's Rehearing Bid In $600M IP Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday said it won't hear Apple Inc.'s arguments about the validity of patents in a nearly $600 million suit accusing the tech giant of infringing four VirnetX network security patents. Apple asked in January for either the full court or initial panel to rehear its arguments that all four patents it was accused of infringing are invalid as obvious. Apple said the panel, along with a Texas district court, had wrongly stopped it from arguing those points previously. In November, a Federal Circuit panel affirmed a jury's 2018 finding that Apple's VPN On Demand and FaceTime features...

