4 Takeaways From Calif.'s Revised Consumer Privacy Regs

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- Revisions to California's proposed consumer privacy regulations delivered more insight into the attorney general's compliance expectations and eased some obligations for data brokers and service providers, but uncertainty persists as the law's enforcement deadline looms. The second draft of proposed regulations for implementing California's landmark Consumer Privacy Act, which the state attorney general issued Feb. 7, offer a "mixed bag" for businesses, according to Scott Lashway, co-leader of the privacy and data security group at Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP. "Generally, there are some improvements in here and further illustrations that help us understand how the attorney general is going to...

