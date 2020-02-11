Equifax Hack Shows China's Expanding Hunger For Data

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- Federal charges alleging the Chinese military hacked credit bureau Equifax to steal personal data on nearly half of all Americans show the eye-popping scale of Beijing's spycraft, and reveal how even private citizens' sensitive information is now considered an asset worth grabbing. U.S. officials on Monday announced that four members of China's People's Liberation Army have been charged with carrying out the 2017 heist of Social Security numbers and other sensitive data of more than 145 million Americans. U.S. Attorney General William Barr also confirmed that authorities believe China to be behind another headline-grabbing hack: the intrusion into hotelier Marriott International...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS