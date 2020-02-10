AMC 'Botched' Contracts For 'Walking Dead,' Atty Testifies

Law360, Los Angeles (February 10, 2020, 10:46 PM EST) -- Producers of "The Walking Dead" suing AMC Networks kicked off the bench trial Monday in their California state court suit seeking additional profit-sharing payments, calling an entertainment lawyer to testify that the network "botched" the contracts for the show's creative team by failing to follow standard industry practice. Ken Ziffren, a founding partner of entertainment firm Ziffren Brittenham LLP who also represents one of the plaintiffs in other matters, testified as an expert witness on behalf of the producers. He said while their contract specifically states that the modified adjusted gross receipts — or MAGR — from the show "shall" be determined...

