Enviro Beats Feds In Challenge To EPA Committee Policy

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- A New York judge on Monday overturned a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency policy that prevents scientists who receive EPA grants from serving on agency advisory committees, siding with an environmental group and ruling that the change was "arbitrary and capricious." The Natural Resources Defense Council in September asked the court to deny the EPA's bid to get the suit thrown out and grant the group summary judgment, arguing that the policy change was an effort to tilt scientific advisory panels away from academic inquiry and toward industry priorities. The policy change — which was never adequately explained — is a violation...

