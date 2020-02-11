DOJ Sues Wash. County For Blocking ICE From Using Airport

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has lodged its third lawsuit to crack down on alleged interference with federal immigration enforcement, arguing that a Washington county doesn't have the authority to ban federal agents from using its international airport to deport immigrants. The U.S. Department of Justice alleged on Monday that an order King County Executive Dow Constantine issued in April barring air transportation companies at King County International Airport, also known as Boeing Field, from providing transportation to federal authorities in immigration deportations violates a federal law that prohibits state and local governments from enacting laws or regulations that restrict business for air transportation...

