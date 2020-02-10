Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roger Stone Prosecutors Seek Up To 9 Years In Lying Case

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 11:25 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors asked a D.C. court on Monday to hand down a sentence of up to nine years in prison to the self-described political "dirty trickster" Roger Stone, who was convicted last year of lying to Congress, obstructing a congressional investigation and witness tampering.

Lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice called Stone's conduct "intentional, extensive, and brazen" in their bid for U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to give the longtime political operative and Trump campaign veteran a sentence ranging from 87 to 109 months.

"Roger Stone obstructed Congress's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®