Roger Stone Prosecutors Seek Up To 9 Years In Lying Case

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 11:25 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors asked a D.C. court on Monday to hand down a sentence of up to nine years in prison to the self-described political "dirty trickster" Roger Stone, who was convicted last year of lying to Congress, obstructing a congressional investigation and witness tampering. Lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice called Stone's conduct "intentional, extensive, and brazen" in their bid for U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to give the longtime political operative and Trump campaign veteran a sentence ranging from 87 to 109 months. "Roger Stone obstructed Congress's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath,...

