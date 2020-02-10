Weinstein Accusers' Ex-Pals Cast Doubt On Assault Claims

Law360, New York (February 10, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- Two former friends of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers undercut aspects of the sexual assault claims against the onetime Hollywood mogul in testimony Monday, bolstering Weinstein’s contention the relationships were consensual. The women, testifying under subpoena in Manhattan, contradicted key elements of the prosecution’s claims, with self-proclaimed fashion influencer Claudia Salinas denying she trapped model and aspiring actress Lauren Young in a Los Angeles hotel bathroom where Young claims Weinstein assaulted her. Talita Maia also testified that fellow actress Jessica Mann, who claims she was duped into sex with Weinstein, flirted with the defendant from the start. The day’s testimony was plugged by...

