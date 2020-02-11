Cemex Dumps Investor Suit Over Bribery For Good

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Global building materials company Cemex permanently escaped a proposed securities class action accusing it of covering up a bribery scheme when a New York federal judge found Monday that the shareholders hadn't presented any new facts since an earlier version of the suit was tossed last year. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni dismissed the first amended complaint in July due to overly vague allegations that Cemex concealed a "culture of corruption" at its Colombian branch, particularly in connection with the development of a new cement plant in the town of Maceo. On Monday, Judge Caproni found that while the investors had...

