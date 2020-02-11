Fatburger Parent Co. Slams Shareholders' Class Cert. Bid

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 1:36 PM EST) -- Investors in Fatburger’s parent company shouldn’t be allowed to proceed as a class in their suit alleging FAT Brands Inc. misled them in its initial public offering disclosures, since they haven’t shown none of them knew about previous Fatburger bankruptcies, FAT Brands told a California federal court on Monday. Charles Jordan, David Kovacs and other investors in FAT Brands Inc.’s IPO haven’t shown that the same set of facts apply to all class members, since they haven’t shown all the investors were ignorant of previous Fatburger bankruptcies, FAT Brands and its executives argued Monday. As a result, the investors shouldn’t be...

