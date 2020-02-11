Fired Texas Prosecutor Wants Benefits After Trial Misconduct

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- A former Harris County assistant district attorney has told a Texas state appeals court her misconduct during a criminal trial was too far removed from her termination to support a trial court's finding she isn't entitled to unemployment benefits. The alleged misconduct by Tiffany Johnson came 13 months before she was terminated from the Harris County District Attorney's Office — a delay she told the First Court of Appeals on Monday is far too long to support the office's claim she was fired for misconduct and thus can't recover unemployment benefits. Johnson is asking the appeals court to reinstate a Texas Workforce Commission determination...

