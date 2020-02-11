Ill. Court Revives Class Suit Over Insurer's Policy Rescission

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court revived a putative consumer class action against a car insurer accused of improperly rescinding policies and marketing illusory insurance coverage to low-income consumers that it never intended to pay. A three-judge panel blasted the "circular" argument Direct Auto Insurance Co. deployed on appeal and said two other appellate decisions involving accusations of wrongdoing by the insurer should have precluded it from winning summary judgment over the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act claims in the trial court. Direct Auto determined policyholder Michael Bradley made a material misrepresentation that voided his policy because he didn't disclose the existence of another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS