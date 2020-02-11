Defense Co. Founder Wants Qatar Contract Fight Arbitrated

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A founding shareholder in a Qatari defense and security firm has urged a California federal court to deny a bid by Qatar to toss litigation stemming from a soured consultancy agreement with its armed forces and to instead force the dispute into arbitration. Tarek A. Fouad has accused Qatar and its armed forces in the derivative action, filed on behalf of Digital Soula Systems, of failing to pay $4.4 million due under a consulting contract. The sweeping complaint, which seeks tens of millions of dollars in damages, includes allegations that a settlement Digital Soula signed with Qatar in 2018 was aimed...

