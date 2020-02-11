Saxena White, Bernstein Litowitz Seek Lead In Med Co. Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Saxena White PA and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman LLP are vying for the co-lead counsel role in California federal court in a proposed shareholder class action accusing medical device manufacturer Merit Medical Systems Inc. of misrepresenting its success in integrating new acquisitions. While Saxena White and Bernstein Litowitz face competition from The Rosen Law Firm PA and Grant & Eisenhofer PA, and Labaton Sucharow LLP and Thornton Law Firm LLP, the latter four firms filed notices of nonopposition to Saxena and Bernstein on Monday and Tuesday on behalf of their institutional investor clients, court records show. Saxena and Bernstein represent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS