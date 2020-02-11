Ethics Groups Back Amazon's Call For Trump JEDI Testimony

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- Government ethics groups are backing Amazon’s bid to depose President Donald Trump in its lawsuit alleging Trump stopped the company from winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract, saying Amazon must be able to demonstrate the president’s reported pattern of intervening in federal procurements. Trump’s reported interventions in contracting decisions and retaliation against perceived critics support Amazon Web Services Inc.’s call to introduce outside documents and depose the president and U.S. Department of Defense officials as part of its protest over the DOD’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract, the Protect Democracy Project Inc. and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in...

