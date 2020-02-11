Trusting Morgan Lewis Attys 'A Mistake,' Gas Leak Judge Says

Law360, Los Angeles (February 11, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- A California judge overseeing thousands of suits over the 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak told Morgan Lewis attorneys Tuesday she made "a mistake" in trusting them to produce documents for clients Southern California Gas and Sempra Energy, a process that's been marred by privilege fights, document dumps and a sanctions motion. Superior Court Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl said at a hearing she had trusted attorneys for SoCalGas and the energy infrastructure company to recheck and correct the log of documents legally protected under attorney-client privilege and to produce any unprotected documents. But after hearing from attorneys for residents and homeowners affected by...

