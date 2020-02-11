Illinois Urges Stricter EPA Standards For Cancer-Causing Gas

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 10 other state attorneys general urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday to adopt stricter national emission standards for ethylene oxide, or EtO, saying the current rules don't go far enough to protect workers and communities from the carcinogenic chemical. In a comment letter responding to the agency's December notice of proposed rulemaking on control measures for emissions of EtO, which is used to sterilize medical equipment, Raoul and the other officials said commercial sterilization facilities should be continuously monitoring those emissions, beefing up testing to ensure the maximum emissions are being captured and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS