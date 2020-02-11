Weinstein Declines To Testify And Rests His Case In Rape Trial

Law360, New York (February 11, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein did not take the stand on Tuesday after his lawyers talked him out of it, resting their defense after calling a final witness to further cast doubt on a key prosecution witness's testimony that she was raped by the producer. After a 30-minute conference in a back room with defense counsel, Weinstein decided not to take the stand in his own defense, with his attorneys arguing that it was unnecessary because the government had failed to prove its case. Weinstein elected instead to rest his case following a single additional witness that questioned some elements of accuser Jessica Mann's...

