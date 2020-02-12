Bondholder Loses Round In $132M Venezuelan Debt Fight

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid to order Venezuela's state-owned oil company to pay $132 million it owed a bondholder after defaulting on bonds, saying U.S. sanctions make it legally impossible for the company to pay the bondholders. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton said Petróleos de Venezuela SA was unable to use ways to get around the U.S. government’s block on transactions with U.S. entities, such as using different banks or currencies, to pay Houston-based engineering and manufacturing company Dresser-Rand, which is now known as Siemens Oil and Gas. PDVSA is at the center of a...

