Cigna Wants Redo On Privilege Ruling In NFL ERISA Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- Cigna is urging a Texas federal court to reconsider ruling that the insurer can't use attorney-client privilege to withhold documents in a medical clinic's suit over the handling of an NFL health benefits plan, arguing it would be "manifestly unjust" to let the clinic waive the privilege. In its motion for reconsideration Tuesday, Cigna argued that U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish's opinion allowing Advanced Physicians SC to invoke the so-called fiduciary exception to attorney-client privilege conflicted with parts of a magistrate judge's opinion upheld by the court. On the one hand, Judge Fish held that the magistrate judge correctly determined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS