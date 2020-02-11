JPMorgan Chase, Firm Aren't Debt Collectors, Says 11th Circ.

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 11:21 PM EST) -- Neither JPMorgan Chase Bank NA nor its law firm violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when Chase named the siblings of a deceased man in a state-court foreclosure action related to his home because they are not debt collectors as defined by the act, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday. In an unpublished, unanimous decision, the panel affirmed a Florida federal court's finding that the claims against Chase and Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones PLLC are not actionable under the FDCPA. The assertion from the plaintiffs — Rosemary Arbuckle Anderman, Carolyn Arbuckle Platt and Marilyn Arbuckle Scheidt — that Chase collects...

