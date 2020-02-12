Amtrak Owes $10M To Man Injured In Wash. Derailment

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- Amtrak owes more than $10 million in damages to a man who was severely injured in a 2017 train derailment, a Washington federal jury held on Tuesday, in the third trial arising from a wreck that killed three people and injured dozens. After deliberating for roughly three hours following a seven-day trial, the Tacoma jury found that plaintiff Donnell Linton was owed nearly $2.06 million in economic damages and roughly $8.04 million in noneconomic damages for the brain injury, numerous fractures and other injuries he suffered during the derailment. Linton suffers from ongoing cognitive issues and PTSD because of the accident,...

