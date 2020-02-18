IRS Rips 'Tale Of Two Facebooks' In Tax Trial Openings

Law360, San Francisco (February 18, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- A high-stakes trial over multibillion-dollar adjustments to Facebook Inc.'s 2010 tax bill kicked off Tuesday, with the IRS criticizing the tech giant for creating a "tale of two Facebooks" by claiming 2010 was the "worst of times" for the company when it was actually "the best of times." During openings of the bench trial, Justin L. Campolieta of the IRS' Office of Chief Counsel said 2010 was a major revenue year for Facebook and marked the point when it had successfully expanded outside North America. He said the company's goal was to become the "dominant social network in every country for every screen...

