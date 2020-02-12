Air Charter Co. Execs Can't Slip Fraud Convictions At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has upheld two charter airline executives' convictions for stealing millions in passenger payments by lying and falsifying documents, saying Wednesday that documents found after trial — previously thought destroyed — would not have changed the outcome. A jury convicted former Direct Air CEO Judy Tull and managing partner Kay Ellison in 2018 of wire fraud and bank fraud after prosecutors said they fraudulently convinced banks to let them pull passenger payments out of escrow before flights were completed, a violation of transportation regulations. Tull and Ellison, who co-founded the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-based charter provider in 2006, said...

