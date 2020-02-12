Tech Cos., Pols Want Swift Action On 6 GHz Wi-Fi Sharing

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2020, 10:18 PM EST) -- As the Federal Communications Commission examines whether and how to open up the use of 6 GHz spectrum sharing for unlicensed use, two congressional lawmakers and more than 30 tech companies and several industry groups are pressing the regulator to swiftly move forward with a plan. Proponents of the idea, including Facebook, Google and Microsoft, told the FCC in a letter Tuesday that the growing consumer demand for Wi-Fi has increased the burden on existing unlicensed bands, “which are becoming congested and almost at capacity.” Designating all 1200 megahertz of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use “with appropriate measures to ensure incumbent...

