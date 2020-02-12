Med Mal Trial Halted After Defense Firm Accused Of Fraud

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- A Georgia judge on Wednesday called off a just-started trial on claims that a doctor's negligence allowed a man's skin cancer to spread into his skull, after the man's attorneys raised the possibility that the law firm representing the doctor had fraudulently withheld a key part of his medical record. Tuesday saw the opening of the trial on Vietnam veteran Tony Waldrop's allegations that Dr. Joseph Payne improperly diagnosed and treated his cancer during procedures performed in June 2013 and December 2013. Waldrop alleged that these failures — including not prescribing radiation treatment — allowed the cancer to spread into his...

