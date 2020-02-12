Seyfarth Shaw Billing Error Enough Cause To Fire Sick Staffer

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP won't face liability for firing a sick employee, a federal judge in Massachusetts ruled Wednesday in an order that found the firm had a clear enough rationale to let the worker go over a billing mishap. The mistake snowballed when the billing employee, K. Erin Hohmann, learned of the error and reached out to the client herself before telling the partner who worked with the client, according to the order by U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin. That incident carried more weight than the employee's claim that she was fired weeks after telling the firm that her chronic...

