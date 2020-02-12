Nursing Home Says Ex-Attys Bungled $2.7M Default Judgment

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- A Chicago nursing home nearly on the hook for $2.7 million due to a decade-old default judgment has sued its former attorneys at Swanson Martin & Bell LLP in state court, claiming they failed to realize the judgment wasn’t final and could still be contested. Belhaven Realty LLC said in a complaint filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court that the firm’s attorneys overlooked a flawed summons issued to a co-defendant in a 2008 lawsuit and neglected to have a preliminary default judgment vacated, allowing the plaintiff in the case to swoop back in 10 years later and seek millions from...

