Trulieve Cannabis Faces New Securities Suit Over Fraud Claim

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- An investor in Trulieve Cannabis on Wednesday filed the latest proposed class action in New York federal court alleging the medical marijuana company inflated the value of its real estate transactions and exaggerated its products’ quality in public disclosures, causing stock prices to drop when the alleged mistruths came to light. The investor’s suit comes one month after Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Florida's largest medical marijuana company, sued Grizzly Research LLC, claiming the financial research firm defamed it and its executives when it published a scathing December 2019 report in an effort to drive down Trulieve’s stock price and profit off the subsequent...

