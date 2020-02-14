Bat Species Status Ruling Leaves Cos. Hanging

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- On Jan. 28, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia overturned a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, or FWS, to list the northern long-eared bat as threatened rather than endangered, and remanded the decision back to the agency.[1] The threatened listing will remain intact while the FWS undertakes a new listing decision. In its decision, the court found that the FWS’ reliance on the fact that white nose syndrome, or WNS, had not yet affected 40% of the bat's historic range was unreasonable, as it disregarded that the core part of the bat's range was heavily...

