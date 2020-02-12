Attorney Wants Judge Who Said He Has 'No Brain' Recused

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- A lobbyist and business attorney wants the New York bankruptcy judge overseeing 21st Century Oncology's case to recuse himself, saying Wednesday the jurist will not be impartial after he made "numerous insulting comments" at recent hearings and suggested the attorney has "no brain" for expecting to collect money. In a 19-page motion for recusal, Andrew Woods asserted that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain will not be impartial to him after a November hearing in which the judge told Woods he can technically sue 21st Century's executives for $9 million in bonus pay, but called Woods' lawsuit a "smear campaign," "totally bizarre"...

