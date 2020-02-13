Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Highway Project Won't Be Stopped For Flooding Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge threw out an attempt to stop part of a highway expansion project that owners of a mobile home community said wasn't properly reviewed and could lead to flooding, deciding the suit prematurely took issue with draft — not final — plans.

U.S. District Judge James V. Selna dismissed the Orange County mobile home owners' complaint against the California Department of Transportation and the Orange County Transportation Authority, saying Wednesday the homeowners can challenge only final actions. The suit doesn't challenge the project in general, just a sliver of it that will allegedly worsen the community's flooding issues....

