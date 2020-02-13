Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gun Group Asks To Join In On 3D-Printing Rules Challenge

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- A gun trade group urged a Washington federal court to let it fight alongside the Trump administration against states challenging new federal arms export rules affecting 3D-printed gun data, arguing that the rules help reduce business costs.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms industry's trade association, and Fredric's Arms & Smiths LLC, a Washington state gunsmith, on Tuesday asked to intervene as defendants in the lawsuit from 20 states and the District of Columbia alleging that a plan to shift oversight of certain arms exports from one federal department to another would make 3D-printed guns more widely available.

While the states...

