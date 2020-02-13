Lori Loughlin Seeks To Push 'Varsity Blues' Trials To 2021

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- Actress Lori Loughlin and other parents charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal asked a federal judge to schedule the first trial in the high-profile case no earlier than February 2021, pushing back on the government's request that the trials kick off in October. Lawyers for the parents, all of whom are fighting accusations that they bribed officials or paid to have exams doctored in order to get their children into elite colleges, told the court on Wednesday that in order to reduce the likelihood of prejudicial error and avoid "unfairness and inefficiency," there should be three separate trials beginning...

