Anthem Beats Calif. County's ERISA Reimbursement Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tossed a court challenge to the reimbursement rates Anthem used for trauma services at a medical center operated by the county of Monterey, rejecting the center’s argument that an earlier arbitration award meant that the insurer ran afoul of ERISA. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh in her order Wednesday granted summary judgment to Blue Cross of California, which operates as Anthem Blue Cross, and Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Co. in Natividad Medical Center's suit over the insurer's reimbursements for trauma service claims for patients covered by Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans. First, the...

