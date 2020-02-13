Parents Sue Evenflo Over 'Cynical' Booster Seat Marketing

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A California man sued Evenflo Co. Inc. in Ohio federal court Wednesday, claiming the children's car seat maker had duped him and other parents with misleading claims about the safety performance of the company's Big Kid booster seats during side-impact collisions. Mike Xavier alleged in a proposed class action that Evenflo had been engaged in a "cynical ploy" to profit from overblown safety claims about the Big Kid booster seat for more than a decade, despite knowing that the company's "rigorous" side-impact tests didn't approximate real-life crashes. "Legitimate science and legitimate testing reveals that the Big Kid booster seats provide dubious benefit to...

